After a dry start to the work week, several days of rain are on the way

A few widely scattered showers will be possible overnight through Tuesday. More widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms will move into the state Tuesday night through Wednesday. Up to an inch of rain is likely through Thursday morning. A cold will move this way and give us the rain and cool our daily high temperatures from the 70s on Tuesday to the 50s on Thursday. Dry weather will return for Friday and Saturday. We’ll have another chance for rain on Sunday.

So far this has been a mild Spring.

Indianapolis precipitation is below average for the Spring so far.

April has been a dry month.

We’ll have a chance for rain for the next three days.

Most of central Indiana will see at least an inch of rain this week.