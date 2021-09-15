After a cool Wednesday, a warm up is on the way

Indianapolis averages 3.14″ of rain in September. After a wet day on September 4th when we received almost an inch of rain, the month had been mainly dry until yesterday. An approaching cold front brought 1-3″ of rain to central Indiana with the heaviest rain falling north of I-70. Most of central Indiana’s soil is in the abnormally dry category, so the rain was needed.

Cooler air moved into the state behind the cold front. After a warm start to the week with highs in the upper 80s, highs were in the 70s Wednesday. Another warmup begins Thursday and highs will be back in the upper 80s for the final weekend of summer. Cooler arrives will move back in early next week with a daily chance for rain.

This is final week of Summer as Fall begins a week from Wednesday.

