After a cool start Hoosiers can look forward to a late-week warm up; Chris gives the seasonal snow prediction

So far this month has been mild and dry. A cold front will move across central Indiana overnight. A few sprinkles will be possible ahead of the front and winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour. Expect cooler air for Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny skies.

The average date of first snow for Indianapolis is November 19th. Days away from that date and we have a streak of sunny days and a warm up in the forecast. Highs will be in the 60s with clear skies Thursday and Friday. Another storm system will move in and bring showers for Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking of snow, Indianapolis has received below average snowfall for the past six winters. We average 25.9″ of snow for the season. The last time we had above average seasonal snow was the winter of 2013-2014 when we had 55.7″ This looks to be another subpar winter for snow lovers. I am predicting six, one-inch snows for the season.

So far this has been a mild month.

So far this has been a dry month.

We average 25.9″ of snow for the season.

Seasonal snow has been below average for the past six winters.

I am predicting six, one-inch snows for the season.