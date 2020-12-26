After a cold Christmas Day a warm up is coming this weekend

Christmas Day was the coldest in 35 years. The high temperature was 15 degrees, making it the sixth coldest Christmas Day on record.

The good news is that a warmup is on the way for the weekend. We’ll have sunny skies with highs 40 degrees Saturday afternoon. Winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour and the warmer southwesterly breeze will push highs to near 50 degrees.

A cold front will move across the state Sunday night and bring colder air for Monday and Tuesday and we’ll have sunshine to start the week.

Our next chance for rain arrives Wednesday and rain will change to snow for New Year’s Eve.

