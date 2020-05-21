After a cloudy, cool week, warmer temperatures are on the way

Every day this week has been cloudy and cool. A stubborn area of low pressure has sat nearby and kept us cloudy and brought frequent rains. The low will finally move away and a new weather pattern will develop. This will bring us more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

We’ll have a mainly dry Friday with a high near 70 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Along with the rain we’ll see a warm up with temperatures in the 80s for the Memorial Day weekend.

2-4″ of rain has fallen across east central Indiana this week. Lakes and rivers will have high water levels, and currents will run faster than normal. Extra care will need to be taken around water through the holiday weekend.

So far this s been a cool month.

So far this has been a wet month.

Stagnant low pressure over eastern Tennessee has kept us cloudy and cool.

After a cool start, we’ll see warmer weather for the rest of the week

We’ll have a daily chance for rain starting this weekend.

Watch your kids around water this weekend.