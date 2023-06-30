INDIANAPOLIS — Storms that passed through Indiana Thursday afternoon have left thousands of homes and customers without power as of Friday morning.

It could take days before some customers get their power back on.

The National Weather Service said the storm front contained wind gusts of 70 miles per hour. Numerous lightning strikes were also sighted as the storm rolled across central Indiana.

AES Indiana said they are managing its storm plan and focusing on restoration efforts to work to restore power to customers affected by Thursday’s severe weather which produced high winds and lightning. As of early Friday morning, the utility company said about 48,000 customers were without electricity. At the height of the storm, that number had climbed ever higher.

Duke Energy reported over 100,000 outages in western and central Indiana.

Additional crews and contractors have been called in and crews will work to repair significant damage to power lines and equipment.

According to AES, more than 23,000 incidents have been reported throughout AES Indiana’s service territory as of 8 p.m. Thursday The severity of damage caused by fallen trees and lighting could make this a multi-day effort.

AES Indiana is also monitoring the potential for more severe weather. With more storms headed to central Indiana, customers could experience extended outage durations and are urged to have an emergency backup plan in place. Customers can find safety and outage tips on the AES website.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said they responded to the following on Thursday:

104 Power Lines Down

24 Transformer/Utility Pole investigations

20 EMS Related Incidents

12 Residence Fire investigations

10 Tree Fires

9 Vehicle Accidents

8 Stuck Elevators

7 Building Alarms

3 Collapse Runs