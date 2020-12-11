Active weekend weather includes rain and cold

Comfortably cool this morning but our lows are actually warmer than our normal highs this time of the year! Our high will once again be way above average as we climb to the upper 50s.

We’ll be breezy at times with some gusts up to 20 mph. That wind will support the above average forecast today and tonight.

That being said, we have a low approaching from the southwest that’s going to push in some rain. Some models have brought rain into Terre Haute as early as dinnertime but most of the area won’t actually get rain until after midnight.

I’m forecasting a 100% chance of sleeping in Saturday morning. Rainy weather will make you want to stay in bed all morning. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder, too.

The most widespread rain will occur before lunchtime and after noon we only have a slight chance for isolated sprinkles. Most of the afternoon will be cloudy and mild.

The cold front will move through Saturday night, so much colder air will pour into central Indiana for Sunday. The rest of the forecast period will feature daytime highs in the 30s and cold mornings in the 20s.