Active week ahead with daily rain chances

We’ve already had an active morning with storms moving through Central Indiana. As this first round of rain moves across the state we’re also warm and humid as you begin your morning. We will have some dry time midmorning before the next round of rain arrives later this afternoon.

Wind will be my main concern with storms this afternoon. Brief heavy downpours and isolated hail are also possible. Storms will be strongest near Crawfordsville between 4-6pm. Strong storms will be rolling through Indianapolis between 6-7pm so we could see some problems with difficult driving conditions right during the evening rush. Columbus will get those storms closer to sunset.

We will have a chance for rain every day this week but not going to actually add up to very much. Through the end of the week we’re mostly staying under an inch of rain areawide. That being said, models have not been handling this morning’s rain very well at all so this could certainly change.

Temperatures will be warm and humid all week long. Highs in the 80s are considered normal for this time of the year but the high humidity levels will make us feel a little hotter than the actual air temperature each day.