Active end to the year with wintry mix on the way this week

Much colder this morning! Temperatures are about ten degrees colder than they were yesterday morning. Wind chills have dropped to the single digits in some of our far northern counties but most of us just feel like the teens.

Highs will climb to a normal reading in the upper 30s but wind chills won’t exceed the 20s. We’ll see the sun this morning but clouds will quickly increase this afternoon and tonight as our next weather maker approaches.

A low is sliding toward the Midwest from the Southern Plains. It’ll bring us a wintry mix tonight into Wednesday and Thursday. A glaze of wet snow is possible on the tail end of this but mostly we will just be getting a lot of rain.

It’ll rain pretty much all day on Wednesday. Temperatures will rise to the upper 40s but the wind will be gusty. Rain will taper off in the evening but we can’t completely clear the weather until daytime Thursday.

More rain will fall on Friday and that could bring some of us to a solid 2″ of rain accumulated by the end of the week. Quieter for the weekend with overnights in the 20s and daytimes in the 30s so if you want to get down Christmas lights that’ll be a good opportunity.