Accumulating snow chances rise into the weekend

It’s a cold close to the work week as arctic air has settled in. Extra cloud cover this morning is providing flurries to start off the day but it’s also keeping temperatures from dropping down as cold as they were Thursday morning. Even though we are slightly warmer this morning, wind chills have dropped to the single digits. Bundle up… again!

Flurries will continue through mid morning but clouds wills exit and we’ll see lots of sunshine this afternoon. Highs temperatures on Friday will only rise to the mid 20s, running 10° below average for this time of year. It will be a dry, cold and clear evening. Clouds won’t start to move back in until we get into the overnight hours.

Saturday will be a cloudier and “warmer” day but it will still be quite cold. Winds turn breezy out of the south on Saturday and high temperatures are projected to just barely break freezing. A few flurries are possible on Saturday afternoon/evening but most of the area will remain dry.

Sunday brings a snowy shakeup to central Indiana as a clipper system swings through the state. Snow showers are currently tracked to arrive pre-dawn Sunday morning and quickly exit by the afternoon. Accumulating snow is certainly possible with some areas seeing as much as 1″ to 2″ of snowfall. However, a slight shift in the track of this system could easily change the amounts of snowfall we see, so stay tuned for updates! Plus, be very weary of slick road conditions Sunday morning. We saw a lot of trouble on the roads last weekend even though snowfall totals measured a mere few tenths of an inch.