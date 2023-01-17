INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s, above average for this time of year when highs are normally in the 30s. However, these temperatures will not break any records.

Record high: 67° set back in 1952

Record low: -20° set back in 1977

Record precipitation: 1.11″ set back in 1969

Record snowfall: 4.4″ set back in 1978

It was on this date back in 2005, the Wabash River crested at 29.4 feet around 11 p.m. just before the Island Creek Levee failed in Sullivan County. More than 5000 acres of farmland were covered by water 7-8 feet deep.