Above average temps continue; rain returns to the forecast

Chilly enough for a sweater this morning but it’s not nearly as cold as we started the week with in the 20s. An improvement overall as we’ll also have plenty of sunshine today. Between the sunshine and the southerly breeze we will be able to enjoy the 60s all afternoon with a brief high temperature of 70 around 3pm. A few clouds will be entering by the evening so we should have an absolutely gorgeous sunset. If you get a picture of it, please share it with me on Facebook. Click here to link over.

Temperatures stay very strong all week long. If we are able to verify this forecast, it will be only the 4th time we’ve had such a stretch of warmth in November since records have been kept in Indianapolis. All of the other three occurrences have happened in the last 15 years.

We’ll still be warm, dry, and sunny all weekend. The next chance for rain is not until Tuesday!