INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with some drizzle and foggy conditions. Some patchy drizzle and even a few light showers cannot be ruled out for the rest of the day. We will keep the cloudy and dreary skies most of this week, finally drying out this weekend.

Cloudy with few sprinkles today

For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will top off in the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Some light sprinkles this afternoon will be possible. Most of the rain will be scattered in nature, keep those evening plans, they are still a go!

Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies keeping us warmer than average. Why does this happen? During the day, solar radiation from the sun heats the ground. At night, the heat escapes the surface. Clouds act as a blanket, keeping the heat closer to the surface. Without clouds, the heat escapes, allowing temperatures to drop. Overnight clouds = milder overnight temperatures.

Mild, mostly cloudy Wednesday

Wednesday looks to be the best day this week with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s with some sun here and there. Enjoy the dry day, rain moves in by Thursday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.

Next rain chances in Indy

By Thursday afternoon, temperatures will top off in the lower 50s with scattered showers around. These rain chances will continue into the overnight hours. Rain continues into Friday before moving Friday night. By the time all is said and done, rainfall totals will be anywhere between .25″ and .5″, good news for our drought conditions!

Long-term forecast

As we look ahead, the Climate Prediction Center has us warmer than average into the end of next week, as well as wetter than average. Something to keep in mind for any plans next week!