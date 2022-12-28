INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Wednesday! We started off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s with clear skies. The sun was out this afternoon and it was breezy out of the south. This helped push our temperatures into the middle 40s and some upper 40s too! There is a lot of melting out there right now, I expect most of the snow to melt the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours. Clouds move back in tomorrow along with rain chances into the weekend.

Increasing clouds, staying above freezing overnight

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s with increasing clouds after midnight. Winds will still be breezy out of the south at 5-15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph. The winds and clouds will keep temperatures from bottoming out.

Next rain chances in Indy

Rain chances return Thursday afternoon and stick around into Saturday. Thursday will bring mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower chance in the afternoon. Overnight Thursday and into Friday look wet.

Friday and Saturday also look wet. 1″+ is not completely out of the question by the time we head into Sunday.

New Year’s Eve and Day forecast

We are ending 2022 and starting 2023 with those rain chances and temperatures well above average in the 50s! I do think some dry time is possible throughout the end of the week and into the weekend, just keep the rain gear handy. By early next week, I would not be surprised if we touched 60!