We’re not trying to fool you, we really opened up April with snow across central Indiana. Some of them producing very large flakes and reducing visibility. These snow showers have been easing this morning and aren’t going to stick around much longer. We’ve seen some light accumulations on elevated surfaces but otherwise, this snow has been melting on contact, leading to wet road conditions.

A few isolated snow showers or a mix could still stick around during the lunch hour, but by the afternoon, we’ll be brighter with dry conditions.

Isolated flurries possible during the lunch hour.

Brighter skies this afternoon.

It’s hard to believe it’s already a new month! Welcome to April! This is the second fastest month to warm in Indianapolis and we pickup 1 hour and 12 minutes of daylight! Our average high temperature rises from 59° on the 1st to 69° on the 30th.

April is our second fastest month to warm.

Temperatures this afternoon will be well below the average for the date. We only rise to the mid and upper 40s across the area.

It will be a chilly afternoon.

We see a slight warmup for the weekend with afternoon highs in the mid 50s. However, rain could impact your Saturday afternoon/evening plans. Rain starts to move in around 2 PM and will last with us through the evening.

The weekend will be slightly warmer.

Showers return Saturday afternoon.

Get ready for more rain! We have an active pattern next week with daily rain chances, that could even produce some snow showers by late in the week.

Daily rain chances return next week.