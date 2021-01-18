A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect overnight for parts of central Indiana

After a slow start to snow season, each of the past four days has brought measurable snow to central Indiana. Our streak of snowy weather will continue through Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect south of I-70 from 7 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday. A 1-2″ band of snow is expected overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight, and icy roads are likely for the morning rush hour.

Indianapolis has received two 1″ snows so far this winter. We have had 5.4″ of snow, which is 7.2″ below average.

