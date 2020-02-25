Winter Weather Advisory on Wednesday for north-central Indiana

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for north central Indiana effective from 1 a.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Thursday. The city of Indianapolis is part of the watch area and snow is expected by sunrise Wednesday.

Rain will change to snow after midnight and icy roads are likely north of I-70 for the morning rush hour. Snow will spread statewide Wednesday. The snow will be heavy at times and winds will gust 20 to 25 miles per hour, so visibility will also be limited due to blowing and drifting snow. 2-4″ of snow is likely for Indianapolis by Wednesday evening. The heaviest accumulation will be north of I-70 where a 4-6″ accumulation is likely. Snow will continue to accumulate through Wednesday afternoon and taper off Wednesday night.

