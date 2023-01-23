Skies turn partly cloudy this evening and it will be a little colder tonight with lows in the 20s. Tuesday will be another quiet day with a mix of sun and clouds along and temperatures won’t be quite as cool with highs in the 40s.

We’re looking ahead to a midweek winter storm system. The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Watch for the area. This will go in effect late Tuesday night and last until Wednesday afternoon and evening. This system is likely to arrive as a mix of rain and snow in our southern counties and all snow closer to central Indiana and north.

We will start seeing the mix after midnight Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. The heaviest snow will fall Wednesday morning with winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour. The morning commute is expected to be messy with heavy snow and breezy winds slowing traffic travel. Snow showers will ease into the afternoon but we keep scattered light, snow showers around the area through the end of the week.

Snowfall in the range of 3″ to 6″ is looking favorable by Wednesday evening for most of central Indiana while some heavier bands great than 6″ are possible. Snowfall amounts are highly dependent on the track of the low. A small shift in the track could create big changes in the amount of snow we see. Be sure to check back for updates as we get more data in.

This had been a mild, wet month so far and we’ll stay cool this week.

A rain snow mix will change to accumulating snow by 3am Wednesday and heavy snow is likely by 7am.

Heavy snow is likely through midday before tapering off Wednesday evening.

This will be the biggest snowstorm of the season.