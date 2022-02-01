A Winter Storm Warning for all of central Indiana

A powerful one-two punch will soon hit central Indiana. First, a cold front will move across the state. Ahead of the front we will have rain and behind the front rain will change to freezing, rain, sleet and snow. Rain will change to snow from Lafayette to Peru overnight. Temperatures will fall during the day Wednesday. In Indianapolis, rain will begin shift to a mix of freezing rain and sleet by lunchtime. Farther south near Bloomington rain will continue through most of the day and a freezing rain, sleet mix will start during the afternoon rush hour. In Seymour, the mix will not begin until early evening.

Snow will continue Wednesday night and there will be a few hours of dry time before the next wave moves in. This will allow road crews a chance to pre-treat roads before heavy snow moves in Thursday morning. Our second punch comes as a strong area of low pressure moves in from out southwest. The system will pull moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico into the cold air across the Hoosier State. This will be the perfect recipe for heavy snow.

The heaviest snow we’ll see with this system will come early Thursday. Snow will fall at the rate of one to two inches per hour through the afternoon. Snow will begin to taper off Thursday evening, before ending early Friday morning.

Friday will be a bitter cold day with winds gusting 25 to 30 miles per hour and with high temperatures in the teens. The winter blast will be with us through the weekend. Low temperatures Saturday morning will be well below zero and high temperatures will stay below freezing through early next week.

All of central Indiana will be under a Winter Storm Warning for the next two days.

This weather system will have a major impact across central Indiana.

Rain will change to snow Wednesday.

Expect rain in Indianapolis for the morning rush hour.

We’ll have a rain/snow mix north of I-70 by the afternoon.

Snow will fall in Indianapolis by Wednesday evening.

Snow will fall statewide by Thursday morning.

Heavy snow will continue through Thursday afternoon.

Heavy snow will accumulate statewide by Friday morning.