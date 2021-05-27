A windy, wet Friday for central Indiana but cool and dry this weekend

After six days on a row with highs in the 80s we dipped into the 70s Wednesday. We warmed back in the 80s Thursday afternoon but the warm-up will be short-lived. Showers and storms will move across the state Thursday evening. A few of the storms may pack 40 to 50 mph wind gusts but severe storms are not expected.

Rainfall will be more widespread on Friday, and temperatures will be much cooler. Highs will be near 70 degrees Friday and as cooler air flows into the state temperatures are expected to fall during the day. The cooler air will stick around for the holiday weekend. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s Saturday. Sunshine will prevail Sunday and Monday. Expect highs in the mid-70s for the Indy 500 on Sunday and for Memorial Day.

After a dry holiday weekend we’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday.

Central Indiana has not had severe weather so far this year.

We’ve had three inches of rain this month.

Rainfall deficits for the month are growing.

