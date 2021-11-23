A windy, warmer Wednesday and a wet Thanksgiving Day

After the coldest morning since February with lows in the teens a warm up is on the way. Clouds will build during the day Wednesday and winds will gust from the south up to 30 miles per hour. The warmer flow of air will push high temperatures into the low 50s.

From the clouds rain will develop by sunrise Thursday and the first half of the day will be windy and wet. Less than a half inch of rain will fall and skies will clear by Friday morning. It will be colder on Friday with highs in the 30s.

Highs will be near 40 degrees this weekend with a dry Saturday and a chance for rain and/or snow showers late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

This was the coldest morning in nine months.

Expect gusty winds Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be a cloudy, windy day.

Rain will move in by Thursday morning.

Less than a half-inch of rain is likely Thursday.

Rain will end by midday Thursday.

Temperatures will be colder for Friday.