A windy, cool Wednesday and a chance for snow later this week

We’ll have a chance for a few morning sprinkles otherwise Wednesday will be a windy, cool day. We’ll have another chance for rain Thursday night and as temperatures fall, rain will change to flurries on Friday.

This will be a mild week. The average high this time of year in 45 degrees and we will be five to ten degrees above average this week. So far this year we’ve had five wet weekends and four dry weekends and the up coming weekend looks dry.

Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend so we’ll all need to set our clocks ahead on hour before going to bed Saturday night. This is also a good time to change the batteries in weather radios and in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

While this has been a wet year, snowfall is well below average.

Lows tonight will be in the mid-30s with a chance for light rain over north central Indiana.

Expect a windy, cool Wednesday.

Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend .