After a weekend of summer-like weather with highs near 80°, a cold front brought seasonal reality back to central Indiana on Monday. Indianapolis received over a half-inch of rain and temperatures stayed in the 50s. April has been a cloudy, cool, wet month with almost four inches of rain. Skies will clear across the state overnight and morning lows will be in the 30s, cold enough for some scattered light frost in outlying areas. For Tuesday, expect northwest winds up to 20 miles per hour with sunny skies, and with highs in the 50s.

For Wednesday and Thursday we’ll have near-record morning lows in the 30s with highs in the 60s. This will be a mainly dry week. After a sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll have a few more clouds Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay below average all week long.

A warm up will arrive by Sunday with highs nudging into the 70s for the first day of May.





Monday was a soggy day.





Tuesday will be a sunny, breezy cool day.





Low temperatures will be quite chilly this week.

Temperatures will stay below average this week.