A strong cold front moved across the state Wednesday. Ahead of the front severe storms brought 70 to 80 mile per hour wind gusts to south central Indiana. Those damaging winds knocked down trees and powerlines and caused numerous power outages. There was also wind damage reported across several counties.

The National Weather Service was able to confirm the fifth Indiana tornado touchdown of the year. At 8:26 Wednesday evening an EF0 tornado with 84mph winds struck three miles west of Millhousen, in Decatur county. The storm was on the ground for less about two minutes. The path was .11 miles and the width was 25 yards wide. A barn was destroyed and a small horse trailer was picked and tossed to the north side of a county road.

Behind the front Thursday central Indiana saw a bright, sunny day and dealt with with winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour. Those cool winds kept us chilly with highs in the 50s. We’ll stay cool on Friday with increasing clouds and a chance for late day showers. Temperatures will stay below average through the weekend with highs in the 50s. We’ll even have a chance for scattered light frost to start Easter Sunday.

