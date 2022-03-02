Ahead of our next weather maker Hoosiers enjoyed temperature in the 60s for the second day in a row. Now, two storm systems will soon bring big changes to central Indiana weather. The first cold front will move across the state overnight. Clouds and a few showers will be likely overnight, mainly north of I-70, and the clouds will linger through Thursday. Gusty winds and colder air will be with us through the day with highs 20 degrees cooler than they were on Wednesday.

A warm up begins Friday with sunny skies and highs in the 50s. By Saturday we could see our first 70 degree day since October 20th of last year. We’ll stay dry during the day with rain and thunderstorms developing Saturday night as our second cold front approaches. Rain and thunderstorms will continue through Sunday morning and temperatures will fall during the day. After a dry afternoon, more rain is likely Sunday night through Monday. 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely by Tuesday morning and we may see a threat for flooding next week.

The 30-day outlook is predicting a wet March.

