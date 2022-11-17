November started mild with high temperatures in the 70s, for 4 of the first 7 days of the month. For the past six days we have been much colder. Indianapolis has been 6.0° below average, and the chilly trend will continue through the weekend. Another cold front will move across central Indiana this evening and reinforce the cold air. Ahead of the front, a few snow showers will be possible this evening. Like last night, there will be brief bursts of snow that reduce visibility and lead to light accumulations. This means more slick spots will develop.

Additional widely scattered snow showers will be around during the Friday morning commute. High temperatures on Friday will be more than 20 degrees below average. A slow warm up starts this weekend with highs in the 30s Saturday and near 40° Sunday. More seasonal air will arrive next week. A streak of sunny days will give us highs in the 40s Monday and in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. For Thanksgiving Day expect highs in the 50s with a chance for scattered showers.

Snow showers are likely early Friday.

Friday will be a cold, windy day.

After a mild start, November has taken a much cooler turn.

Seasonal snow is off to a fast start for central Indiana.

Colder temperatures will be with us through the weekend.