Windy and mild afternoon; tracking more rain and cooler temperatures

Showers moved through early Wednesday morning and now we’re drying out across central Indiana. While an isolated shower or two will be possible through the morning most will stay completely dry for the rest of the day. Temperatures this afternoon will rise to very warm levels for this time of year. We’ll see highs this afternoon in the lower 60s. That’s ~20° above average for this time of year.

The warm conditions will be driven by gusty southwest winds. Winds will gust near 30 mph this afternoon and increase to speeds that could reach 50 mph tonight. A Wind Advisory goes in effect tonight for the northern half of the state from 7 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. Thursday. These winds could blow around unsecured objects, down tree limbs and cause a few power outages.

Rain chances will return early Thursday morning ahead of a cold front that will bring an end to these unseasonably warm conditions. Plan on wind-whipped rain in the area for the morning commute tomorrow. Showers will spread across the state into the late morning before slowly exiting during the afternoon.