A Windy Advisory this evening; heavy rain soaks the state Thursday

A Wind Advisory continues for the western half of the state though 1am Thursday. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be likely through the evening.

March started with nine, sunny days in a row. Our sunny streak ended today with clouds skies and a few scattered sprinkles. Wednesday was the warmest day of the year with a high of 71 degrees, three degrees off the record.

With no precipitation so far, this now stands as the driest start to March on record. That changes soon. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will soak the state Thursday as a cold front approaches. Rain will continue through Friday, and up to a half-inch of rain is likely along and north of I-70. South of I-70 up to one inch of rain will fall and may cause flash flooding.

We’ll find it cooler behind the cold front with highs in the 50s Friday. Sunshine will return this weekend with highs near 50 degrees. While the temperatures won’t be as mild as earlier in the week, we will still be above average for this time of year.

After a dry weekend more rain is likely next Monday. We’ll be colder on Tuesday with a chance for flurries early in the day.

Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday.