A Wind Chill Advisory for Wednesday morning across central Indiana

A cold front that passed through Monday evening has brought a blast of arctic air to the state. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from 1 AM to 11 AM Wednesday. Low temperatures overnight will be near zero and wind chills between -10° to -20° are expected. These are dangerously cold and in these conditions, frost bite can occur in as little as 20 minutes.

High temperatures will struggle to get out of the teens Wednesday and will stay bellow average through the weekend. Expect a dry Wednesday with a chance for snow showers late Thursday through Friday. As of now this is shaping up to be the first dry weekend since last November.

Much colder air has moved into the state.

Low temperatures will be near zero overnight.

A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect Wednesday morning.

Wind chills between -10° to -20° are expected overnight through Wednesday morning.

Highs will be near 20 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

So far this has been a cold month.

Temperatures will stay below average for the next four days.