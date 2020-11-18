A Wind Advisory is in effect across Indiana for Thursday

A wind advisory has been issued for most of Indiana from 10 am until 5pm Thursday. A warm front will approach the state Thursday and the front passes winds will gust up to 50 miles per hour. Gusty winds may down trees and power lines, causing outages. The strong winds will also aid in warming temperatures across the state into the 60s.

Highs will stay in the 60s with sunny skies Friday with a chance for rain Friday night. So far this year we’ve had 26 weekends with precipitation and this will be another wet one. Showers are likely Saturday and Sunday ahead of a cold front. Up to an inch of rain is likely. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend and behind the front highs will be in the 40s early next week.

So far this has been a mild month.

So far this has been a dry month.

