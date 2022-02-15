A Wind Advisory will be in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. It will be the warmest of the week with gusts of up to 45 miles per hour pushing high temperatures well into the 50s. A strong, moisture-laden weather system is on the way and a Flood Watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Light rain will develop in the afternoon, followed by heavy rain overnight through Thursday morning.

Gusty winds and heavy rain will continue through Thursday afternoon and temperatures will drop. As colder air mixes in aloft, the rain will change to a rain/snow mix by mid-morning north of I-70 and some accumulation is likely so roads will become icy. Thursday will start with temperatures in the 50s, but as temperatures along and south of I-70 will fall in the afternoon, the rain will change to a rain/snow mix by the evening rush hour. In addition, some locations could even see accumulating snowfall, particularly in our north and northwestern counties.

Light snow will continue Thursday evening, and while it is still too early to determine how much snow we’ll see, expect slick road conditions to develop Thursday through Friday. Sunshine returns Friday with highs near freezing.

Wednesday will be a very windy day.

Highs will be near 60 degrees Wednesday.

Flooding will develop across the state later this week. A Flood Watch will be in effect Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

Rain will develop late Wednesday.

Heavy rain is likely for the Thursday morning rush hour.

Expect a rain/snow mix to develop north of I-70 Thursday morning.

Rain will change to snow Thursday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely this week.

Light snow is likely Thursday evening.