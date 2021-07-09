A wet weekend for central Indiana; a daily chance for rain next week

With 11 and a half inches of rain since June 1, nearly five inches above average, summer is off to a wet start. Due to the extra moisture we’ve received so far. Water levels are high on rivers and streams and currents are moving swiftly. Extra caution will be needed around water this weekend

This year, Indianapolis has had 10 dry weekends and 17 weekends with either rain or snow. This weekend will be wet with showers and storms likely for both days. The rain will keep us cooler with highs near 80 degrees.

An extended stretch of rain and thunderstorms is likely through next week as we’ll have a daily chance for rain and thunderstorms. 2-4 inches of rain is likely by week’s end.

