A wet week for central Indiana with mild temperatures

Central Indiana has been locked in trend of above average temperatures and above average precipitation since the new year began. The pattern will continue this week as several days of rain are on the way. Up to a quarter inch of rain is likely Tuesday afternoon through the evening.

We'll have a dry Wednesday before a stronger system moves in and brings more rain late Thursday. Strong storms with gusty winds will be possible Friday and the rain will end on Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s Wednesday through Friday and up to an inch and half of rain is likely this week.

This has been a soggy month so far.

Rain will develop Tuesday evening.

Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday afternoon.

The heaviest rain will fall south of central Indiana through Wednesday morning.

Rain is likely Tuesday night. Thursday and Friday.

Heavy rain is likely late this week.