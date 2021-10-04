A wet week ahead for central Indiana

The average precipitation for October is 3.22″ of rain and the 30-day outlook for the month has predicted an average month. We had almost an inch of rain this weekend so we are off to a fast start. More wet weather is likely this week with a low pressure system parked across the Ohio Valley. We’ll have a daily chance for rain through Friday and up to one inch of rain is likely. No severe storms are expected this week.

Temperatures will stay below average this week.