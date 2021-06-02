A wet Wednesday; summer gets back on track

It’s a wet Wednesday. Central Indiana woke up to showers are on the radar Wednesday morning and rain will continue, off-and-on, for the rest of the day. While this is a good indoor day for the family, be sure to have the umbrella nearby if you have to be out and about.

A few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon but the main impacts from today will simply be in the form of rain. The heaviest rainfall will occur over the southeastern portion of our viewing areas with some locations exceeding 1″ of rainfall, with localized areas seeing near 2″ possible. The movement of this storm system will cause a sharp cutoff in rainfall totals, bringing much lighter totals to our northern counties.

Along with the wetter conditions, today will also be the coolest day of the week. Heavy cloud cover and the rain will keep temperatures from rising much today. Highs will only peak in the mid to upper 60s.

Showers will become more isolated this evening but continue to linger with us through Thursday morning.

As this system pulls off to the east, we are looking at drier and much warmer conditions returning to close the week and head into the weekend. If you’ve been itching to get into the pool for the first time this season, just wait, it’s coming!