A wet weather pattern continues for central Indiana

This had been a dry month with no rain for the first six days of the month before we saw our first April showers Wednesday afternoon. A large area of low pressure is controlling our weather and will keep us cloudy, windy and wet. Scattered showers continued Thursday afternoon and rain with a few isolated thunderstorms are possible this evening.

Our weather will stay unsettled with a daily chance for scattered showers in the forecast through the weekend. Expect a few morning showers Friday with a dry afternoon. Ahead of a cold front scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely Saturday with the rain ending early on Sunday.

Along with the daily chance for rain, we’ll have cooler temperatures. We’ll see a brief warmup on Friday and we can expect highs in the 60s through the weekend.

We’ve had rain and thunderstorms for the past two days.

We still have a rainfall deficit for the month.

A strong area of low pressure is keeping us cloudy, wet and cooler.

We’ll have a chance for rain for the next three days.

Temperatures will be cooler through the weekend.