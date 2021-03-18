A wet Thursday with gusty winds; a dry spell is on the way

A powerful storm system brought 35 to 45 mile per hour wind gusts and a Wind Advisory continues through 11pm for wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

1 to 2 inches of rain fell across central Indiana on Thursday. Rivers and streams were near bank full due the rain we’ve already had this month. Many areas are covered with standing water and minor flooding is underway.

Temperatures tumbled during the day and as we get colder tonight, rain will change to flurries before ending.

We’ll stay chilly on Friday with highs in the 40s.

Spring begins Saturday, and we’ll find it sunny and warmer this weekend. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and in the 60s Sunday.

