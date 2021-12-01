A wet start to Wednesday; very warm, breezy Thursday

It’s a wet start to December as rain continues to move into the state. Widely scattered showers have developed this morning and more rain will slide in from the west. Rain will reach its peak coverage by late morning before exiting this afternoon.

Temperatures won’t be quite as warm today. Indianapolis hit 52° Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall and extra cloud cover around today will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler this afternoon. They will still be above average, though. Highs will rise to the upper 40s. The average high temperature this year is only 45°.

If you have outdoor plans late this afternoon or evening, keep them. A few isolated showers are still possible by the late afternoon, particularly in our eastern counties. However, most will be completely dry and temperatures will be relatively comfortable for the time of year. A jacket is still highly recommended as we’ll drop to the low and mid 40s this evening and stay steady there through early Thursday.

Thursday is looking fantastic. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and very warm temperatures for the season. Highs tomorrow afternoon will rise to near 60° on breezy southwesterly winds. That’s more typical of what we see in late October. Enjoy the warmup. After Thursday, our temperatures start trending down. We’ll be back with highs in the 40s by the weekend.