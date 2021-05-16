A wet start to the work week; turning much warmer

While Sunday came with a lot of cloud cover, overall, it was a really pleasant day. Temperatures climbed into the low 70s this afternoon and we even managed to briefly breakout some sunshine for a few hours. Clouds have filled back in for the evening but we will remain dry and temperatures stay comfortable.

Showers will build back into the state late tonight, leading to a wet start to the new week. You’ll want the umbrella out the door tomorrow. Heavy downpours and even a few thunderstorms are possible in the area.

Rain will become more scattered by late more but remain with us, off and on, throughout the day. Rainfall amounts in excess of 1″ are possible in many locations by Monday evening. Especially those that end up under thunderstorms activity.

Additional showers with a few thunderstorms will carry over into Tuesday and Wednesday before we turn back to a drier pattern as we close the week.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the region by midweek, sending temperatures surging to the 80s. We have only had one 80° day in Indianapolis, so far, this year. That was back on April 27th. We are looking to string several of them together as we close out this week and head into the weekend. humidity will be rising as well in it will start to feel a bit on the muggy side. Typically, we say when dew point temperatures rise above 60°, it starts to get a little uncomfortable. We’ll be right at that threshold much of this week and the rise above it as we head into the weekend. While we’ll be mainly dry late week and over the weekend, a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms can’t be ruled out under these conditions.