A wet start to the week

The very mild, sunny, quiet weather we experienced over the weekend has come to an end. Rain has returned to central Indiana and we’re in for a few days of wet weather. Low pressure to our southwest will move east this afternoon, as a stationary front to our northwest begin to sag south as a cold front later today. Plenty of moisture is being streamed into the state and showers will continue to spread north as we head into the late morning and afternoon.

Cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures peaking only in the mid 40s this afternoon.

Scattered showers continue into Tuesday and by Wednesday, another shot of much colder air will combine with that moisture and bring us the chance for snow showers. Our snow totals are significantly lacking for this time in the season. To-date, we’re a full 9″ below the average.

We could chip away at that deficit as some accumulations are possible. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor the timing, track and impacts of this system.

We dry out by Thursday but it won’t be a comfortable day. Temperatures starting off the morning in the teens and only rebounding to the upper 20s by the afternoon.