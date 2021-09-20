A wet start to the new week in central Indiana

Big changes in our weather pattern are settling in this week. After a very hot and humid weekend, rain has moved into the state for the Monday morning commute. Plan on wet road conditions as you’re heading out. There will be pockets of dry time today but keep the umbrella nearby. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be with us through the afternoon and evening.

In addition to the wetter weather, the extra cloud cover around and the rain will keep temperatures cooler. Highs Sunday afternoon reached the upper 80s and lower 90s across central Indiana. Monday afternoon will be running ~10°+ cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 70s. It will be breezy, too, with winds gusting near 30 mph.

Showers continue to slowly ease this evening before our next round comes through on Tuesday. A cold front to our west is already triggering showers and storms pushing through Minnesota to Nebraska. That front continues to slide southeast through the day on Monday and will bring us rainfall for Tuesday. The heaviest of the rain tomorrow will come in the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are expected as well, although severe weather is not likely.

Behind the front, much cooler air will be working into the state. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will only be in the low to mid 60s.

If you’re looking for drier conditions and more comfortable temperatures to enjoy some outdoor time, the Friday into the weekend is looking great! A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out but overall, there will by plenty of dry time with high temperatures in the 70s.