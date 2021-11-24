A wet start to Thanksgiving Day for central Indiana

A warmer flow of air pushed high temperatures into the low 50son Wednesday. From the clouds rain will develop by sunrise Thursday and the first half of the day will be windy and wet The warmup was ahead of a cold front and clouds associated with the front also moved into the state. As a cold front moves in rain will spread across the state by Thursday morning.

Expect a cloudy, wet Thanksgiving Day with a quarter inch of rain falling by Noon. Winds will shift to the northwest and will gust up to 25 miles per hour as the front passes. Behind the cold front cooler air will flow in and temperatures will fall during the afternoon.

It will be colder on Friday with highs in the 30s. Highs will be near 40 degrees this weekend with a dry Saturday and a chance for sprinkles and/or flurries Sunday.

We had a very wet Thanksgiving Day in 2010.

