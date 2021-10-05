A wet start to October

With measurable rainfall for the first three days of the month, October is off to a wet start. The average precipitation for October is 3.22″ and we’ve already had over inch of rain. We’ll stay cloudy this afternoon and a few showers are possible this overnight.

The wet weather will resume tomorrow. With a low pressure system sitting over the Ohio Valley we’ll have a daily chance for rain for the next three days, and up to a half-inch of rain is likely. No severe storms are expected this week but under some of the scattered thunderstorms heavier rain is possible.

Dry weather will return this weekend along with warmer high temperatures in the 80s.

