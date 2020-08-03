A wet Monday afternoon for central Indiana; Isaias approaches landfall in the Carolinas

A cold front brought scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon and up to an inch of rain soaked the state into the evening. A few lingering showers are likely through Tuesday, and after a wet start to the work week, sunny skies will return for Wednesday and Thursday.

So much for the “dog days of August.” Hoosiers can expect mild temperatures for the first week of August. Highs will be in the 70s through Thursday and low temperatures will be in the 50s. It will be warmer by the weekend with highs rising back into the 80s with a chance for more rain and thunderstorms.

Tropical Storm Isaias is slowly moving just off the South Carolina coast. Maximum sustained winds are near 70 miles per hour and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. The storm will continue pushing up the eastern seaboard before making land fall in the Carolinas Monday night as a strong tropical storm.

Above average temperatures are forecast for central Indiana for August

Above average precipitation is forecast for central Indiana for August.

Temperatures will feel more like September, than August, this week

