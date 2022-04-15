So far April has been a very active month with several days of gusty winds and a tornado. With winds gusting 35 to 45 mph, Friday was another windy day across central Indiana. It was a mild breeze and we saw highs across the state near 70°. Showers are likely Friday evening ahead of a cold front that will move across the state overnight. No severe weather is expected and rainfall amounts will be light with less than a quarter inch of rain falling by sunrise Saturday. After a cloudy start to the day, skies will clear and northwest winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour. Behind the cold front highs will be in the 50s Saturday.

Temperatures will dip down near the freezing mark on Easter Sunday, meaning it will be a chilly morning for Easter egg hunts and heading to worship services. Highs will again be in the 50s. Sunday will be a sunny day and the winds won’t be as gusty. After a mainly dry weekend rain returns early next week.

April has been a wet, cool month so far.

Half of the weekends of 2022 have been wet.





Light rain wil lmove across the state Friday night.

Rainfall amounts will be light this weekend.

Expect a windy Saturday.

We’ll have a chilly Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a dry day.