It’s been a wet start to our Tuesday with showers and storms continuing to roll the central Indiana. This is after a soaking rain many of us received Monday. Overall, rainfall estimates for the past 24 hours has some locations bringing in more than 3″! That’s a lot of rain very quickly. Monday night’s rain along with what we are receiving Tuesday morning has led to ponding and general wet road conditions. This has made for hazardous travel conditions and we’ve already seen a lot of accidents this morning. Be sure to allow yourself extra time for your commute.

A frontal boundary over the region will continue to drift south across the state today, keeping rain chances lingering into the afternoon. Showers will be widely scattered in nature but a few isolated heavy downpours/thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

This front, along with cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures much cooler Tuesday. After hitting 92° for the 20th time this year, Tuesday’s high temperatures will struggle to rise into the 80s in many locations.

The temperature may be cooler but the humidity remains high. If you’re holding out for a drier, more comfortable air mass, you’re in luck. A cold front passing on Thursday will send a much more refreshing air mass into the state as we close out the week. Friday and Saturday will be fantastic days to spend outdoors.