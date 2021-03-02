A week of sunny days with temperatures above average

March is our fastest warming month of the year. Daylight length is growing by two and a half minutes per day and average temperatures are rising.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 60 degrees. A cold front will move across the state Wednesday night. Ahead of the front we’ll have gusty southwesterly winds and a few clouds. No rain is expected. Behind the front we’ll see a slight dip in temperatures but we’ll still stay above average.

For the next seven days, we’ll stay dry. Our next chance for scattered showers will not come until this next week.

Spring starts in less than three weeks.

