After a sunny, mild day, clouds build back in this evening and that will keep temperatures from falling too quickly. No rain is expected tonight but fog will develop after Midnight. Visibility will likely be a concern for some for the Wednesday morning commute. Wednesday will be a rather cloudy day but temperatures stay mild. We climb to 50-degrees with areas of widely scattered showers at times.

The real push of rain moves in Thursday. Overall rainfall totals could exceed an inch in some locations by Thursday evening. Expect steady rainfall, gusty winds and temperatures that will peak in the low 50s during the morning hours. A cold front passing on Thursday will send temperatures falling through the afternoon and evening. By the evening hours we will see our rain transitioning to a mix and then light snow showers.

A few slick spots will be possible Friday morning with continued flurries and light snow showers in the area. No major accumulations are expected. We get back to sunshine and dry conditions for the weekend. A new warming trend will quickly get underway and we are back near 50-degrees by early next week.

Wednesday will be a cloudy, mild day with fog and light rain.

Rain will be heavy at times Thursday.

Expect gusty winds with up to an inch of rain Thursday. Rain will change to light snow Thursday evening.

So far, this has been a mild month, but a cooler change is on the way.