A warmup getting underway

It’s a chilly start on this Wednesday morning. The heavy coat is needed out the door and you’ll want the sunglasses too! We’ll have lots of sunshine today. Keep your sensitive plants covered a little while longer today. Patchy frost is possible in the area. A Frost Advisory continues until 9 AM.

It will be a nice afternoon for a ball game! While temperatures will be running about 10° below average, there will be plenty of sunshine around and we’ll rise into the lower 60s. First pitch at Victory Field is at 1:35 PM.

With the sunshine around today, the UV Index is at a 7, meaning you can get a sunburn in about 30 minutes without any protection on your skin.

A dry stretch is underway and we’ll have a string of several good mowing days ahead. Rain chances don’t return again until Sunday.

We still have to wait several days for May to get back on track. A gradual warmup over the next few days will take us to the upper 60s by Saturday and into the 70s early next week.