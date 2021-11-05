A warmup getting underway

Are you ready for a warmup? It’s coming. We’re even going to start feeling slightly milder temperatures by Friday afternoon. High pressure that has been dominating our weather pattern all week long is now sliding to the east of the state. That’s changing our winds from a chilly north/northwesterly windflow around to a southeasterly windflow by the afternoon. After a cold start this morning, this change will help temperatures rise to the mid 50s for the afternoon.

If you have outdoor plans Friday evening, perhaps for football, be sure to have the coat. Clear and cool conditions will be around for the evening. Temperatures by 10 o’clock will be in the mid 30s.

The weekend is looking fantastic! We keep the sunshine around and the warmup continues. Temperatures will be slightly above average on Saturday and even warmer for Sunday. By Tuesday, temperatures will be flirting with 70° before rain returns to the forecast.